The Shocking Meltdown of Ample Hills — Brooklyn’s Hottest Ice Cream Company

In the midst of getting the factory up and running, the couple was also trying to open their first West Coast shop, introduce an expensive new type of packaging, and get onto grocery store shelves. They had hired a new company president, Morgan Johnson, a partner at Nucleus Adventure Group and one of Ample Hills’ investors. Johnson favored explosive growth, all of the Disney licenses with which Smith was enamored, and getting press. Green, the COO and former Ben & Jerry’s exec, wanted slower, careful growth and an end to the licensing, which he thought detracted from Ample Hills’ authenticity. “You don’t license a wonderful super-premium brand,” he says. “Licensing is for Unilever and Nestle.” Battle lines were drawn and that’s when Green was fired. (Johnson did not respond to a request for comment.)

“I think if you have solid projections and a solid budget and you plan accordingly, you can certainly do all these things, but we didn’t have any of those,” brand director Kaelin says. Scott, who as head of production oversaw at least $1 million in expenditures, says in three years he was never asked for or given a budget, and never had to file an expense report for his company credit card. “I could put $8,000 worth of vanilla on a credit card and nobody would say a thing,” he says.

“It was like, ‘The rules of physics don’t apply to us. We’re Ample Hills!’”

Working with Disney was also time-consuming and expensive, but Smith was understandably smitten with the idea. “How on earth do you say no to Disney?” he says on the podcast. He came up with new flavors, inspired by the properties, and wanted elaborate packaging, including a box for the Star Wars pints that had a punch-out X-wing fighter. For Mickey’s 90th birthday in the fall of 2018, there were dozens of hand-painted watercolor illustrations of Mickey comic strips on the packaging, which took Kaelin’s team months of work and required a lengthy approvals process from Disney. While the work was rewarding, says Kaelin, it diverted the company from what it was good at. “It felt like a really convoluted way of making delicious ice cream, and it didn’t make financial sense,” she says. “I don’t think people travel to Brooklyn to try Spider-Man ice cream,” she says. “You went there for Ooey Gooey.”

In retrospect, Smith says he would have only done maybe one Disney licensing deal, not multiple. “They most definitely were not lucrative in the bottom-line sense,” he says, noting that the company could likely have gotten the same PR lift from just one.

To further complicate things, Smith and Cuscuna had fallen in love with the idea of bringing back 1930s-era square-pint packaging, with two spoons tucked beneath the lid to promote sharing. They hoped to stand out, like Talenti does with its clear packaging. They ordered the square pints — referred to internally as “squints” — custom-made from Turkey. If you don’t work in the ice cream industry, choosing square packaging reminiscent of the 1930s may seem like a fairly innocent aesthetic and branding decision. But there is a reason why pretty much everyone uses the round ones. Among other things, the corners of square pints melt faster, and the packaging breaks off. They are harder to fill properly — it took three months just to be able to fill them without it looking sloppy, wasting product and packaging. Plus, filling the squints required a custom-made $180,000 machine, one that, in the case of Ample Hills, never worked properly. (Cuscuna says they eventually got a refund for it.)

Despite pushback from the staff — including a small protest on a company whiteboard, with a drawing of a square pint, with a circle, a slash, and the words “No Squints!” — Smith and Cuscuna would not be dissuaded. “It was like, ‘The rules of physics don’t apply to us. We’re Ample Hills!’” Scott says. Smith, he adds, had begun to think of himself as “the Steve Jobs of ice cream.” According to both current and former employees, Smith frequently invoked the mercurial Apple founder, as well as Walt Disney. Smith admits the execution of the square pints was “an absolute unmitigated disaster,” but maintains the idea is still a great one. “I can guarantee you somebody will do it more effectively,” he says. “It’s always hard when you’re creating something new. That’s not a reason not to do it,” Smith adds, comparing it to Apple’s creation of the iPhone.

As the company wrestled with issues at the factory and with the squints, there were also complications at Ample’s new L.A. location in Los Feliz, an expensive neighborhood with historic homes and the landmark Griffith Observatory, but meager foot traffic. The buildout of a 100-year-old bungalow went over schedule and well over its $500,000 budget, with actual costs nearing $1 million.

On the day the shop finally opened in October 2018, there were long lines for free ice cream, but then… nothing. Cuscuna acknowledges now that they didn’t “put enough dollars to marketing and understanding where to open,” she says. “We were so used to people coming to our shops, and it just being really busy.” Herb Ruetsch, former CEO of Fairway, who was briefly installed as Ample Hills’ CEO late in 2019, says Los Feliz was “a big loser. It didn’t do nearly enough business to cover the rent.”

Nevertheless, soon after Los Feliz opened, Ample Hills signed six more leases, including $124,000 annually for a location in Long Beach, $171,000 in South Florida, and $180,000 in Times Square, and $375,000 for a second Disney location.

But between the factory, the squints, and building out all the new locations, the costs were snowballing out of control. By the summer of 2019 — even as Ample Hills had lines out the door of its shops in Brooklyn — Smith and Cuscuna learned they were running out of money. “It was a shock to learn we were in dire financial straits,” Smith says. This they only learned when the company went down what Cuscuna calls “an investigative path” that summer, running a model that showed they were almost out of cash. What prompted the investigation? “I don’t know, honestly,” she says. “We had this confusing software, and we didn’t have enough help on that to really understand our books.” (Richard Saslaw, the director of finance who ran the models, declined to comment.)

By the fall of 2019, a dark cloud hung over Ample Hills. Ice cream is a seasonal business — winter is lean time — and Smith and Cuscuna knew they didn’t have enough cash to hang on until spring. The couple scrambled to cut costs. They stopped buying in bulk, did a small round of layoffs (about 12 people out of 120), and took salary cuts. They closed the new shops in Los Feliz and South Florida, less than a year after opening them. They even stopped paying rent.

As this was happening, Cuscuna says they desperately were trying to raise $3 million to $4 million. Employees remember investors setting up shop for days to look at finances. Greg O’Connell, their largest investor and the landlord of their factory and office, brought in his old family friend Ruetsch, the former CEO of Fairway. Ruetsch says the company’s financial records were a mess. Smith does not dispute this characterization. “The finance department was underfunded and understaffed and in over their heads,” he says.

Ruetsch took the books apart and determined that the company wasn’t close to generating a positive cash flow. The factory issues, he thought, were fixable. The problem, he says, was “some bad decisions that were made that were really dominating the cash flow.”

Meanwhile, Smith and Cuscuna still hoped they could fundraise their way out of the problem. Smith called Iger. ”We were basically begging and at the end of the road,” he says on the podcast. Ample Hills was too small for Disney to invest, Smith says, but Iger tried to help in another way, offering contacts to Jimmy Kimmel, who once a year shoots his show in Brooklyn instead of Los Angeles. “Why don’t you make a flavor of ice cream for Jimmy and let’s see if we can get it on the show?” Iger suggested, according to Smith.

Jimmy’s Bananas For Brooklyn, as the new flavor was named, appeared on Kimmel’s show in late October, but good press alone couldn’t turn the ship around. Cuscuna told Marker the factory had to double the amount of ice cream it was producing in order to achieve profitability, but in order to do that, they’d have to build out another 10 or 12 shops overnight. They needed money, and fast.